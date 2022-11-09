Can hot oil massage boost hair growth? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of hot oil massage for hair

There’s nothing that a hair massage cannot fix, including tension, worry, and fatigue. However, it is most famous for boosting hair growth and controlling hair fall. While hair massaging with oil itself can do wonders for our hair, mothers and grandmothers have long praised the benefits of using warm oil for hair massage. So, let’s learn how warm oil hair massage, also known as hot oil treatment, can help in hair growth.

Is a hot oil treatment right for hair?

Anyone with normal to dry, brittle, or frizzy hair can benefit from a warm oil hair massage because it helps to replenish moisture in the hair. However, one might wish to use a less fatty oil if the hair or scalp tends to be greasy. Jojoba and almond oils are suitable options because they have the propensity to be readily absorbed.

How does a hair massage promote hair growth?

If done frequently but carefully, scalp massage might encourage hair growth. More hair loss may result if we massage our hair vigorously. When we massage our hair, the hair cells get stronger and carry nutrients to the hair follicles, enhancing growth and giving us thicker hair. Avoid massaging too much and hot oil treatments if your scalp is oily and greasy, or use the right oil. Using oil on an oily scalp might clog the pores and lead to infection.

Hot oil treatment

We’ve all had our share of hair problems at one point or another. But be it hair loss or damaged hair, we have been attempting to resolve these issues. Indian women have long understood the ancient trick of massaging their hair and scalp with nutritious warm oils for strong, voluminous hair.

Here’s why we should use warm oil

The good old ‘champi’ keeps the scalp hydrated and promotes hair growth. In fact, a 2016 study revealed that regular scalp massages promoted the growth of thicker hair. At the same time, massaging the scalp with warm oil works by sealing the hair cuticle, which helps to strengthen and protect your hair from the roots.

Also Read: Want to get rid of dry lips? Check out these must-try home remedies

Also Read: Do you find green tea bitter? Here’s how to add twist to this weight-loss drink

Read More Lifestyle News