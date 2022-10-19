Want to get rid of dry lips? Check out these must-try home remedies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Check out these must-try home remedies for dry lips

As winter is around the corner, the most common problem everyone deals with is dry lips. From dehydration to vitamin deficiency, a lot of health problems can cause chapped lips. It is not impossible to hydrate our lips and get rid of dryness. Check out these must-try home remedies to get rid of dry lips.

1. Aloe vera for dry lips

This medicinal herb is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. This is why it is an ideal remedy for skin conditions such as chapped lips. As per a study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, aloe vera contains polysaccharides and growth hormones that help the wound heal quickly. Plus, it contains vitamin A and C that helps neutralize damage from environmental toxins.

How to use: Take out the gel from aloe vera leaves and store it in a container. Apply it on your lips at least 2-3 times a day for results.

2. Honey for dry lips

The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties present in this wonder ingredient can protect your lips from cracking and infections, as per a study by the National Library of Medicine. It also contains antimicrobial properties and acts as an exfoliating agent that helps kill dead skin cells.

How to use: Apply some honey on your lips, and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Massage your lips in a circular motion and then clean them.

3. Ghee for dry lips

Studies have shown that ghee contains certain acids that can prove beneficial for parched lips. It provides moisture to the skin of our lips and makes them soft. It is also rich in several nutrients, which keep your lips hydrated.

How to use: Apply ghee directly on your lips using your fingers. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes after application, before removing it. Do this at least once a day.

4. Coconut oil for dry lips

Lips lose moisture easily because the skin is thin there. Coconut oil is one of the best remedies for dryness due to its moisturizing effects. It is regarded as an emollient as well, which means that our skin will be moist. It contains antibacterial and disinfectant properties that can also prevent infections.

How to use: Apply coconut oil on your lips using a cotton pad. Massage the lips for 1 minute and leave it. You can also apply it at night and leave it overnight for the best results.

