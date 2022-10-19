Do you find green tea bitter? Here’s how to add twist to this weight-loss drink

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of Green tea

The wondrous benefits of green tea are not unknown, and we are aware of why our daily cups of coffee or milk tea need to be replaced with steaming cups of green tea. But people are not ready to compromise on the taste. Well, let’s take a look at how we can make green tea at home and ensure it’s tasty. Brewing a cup of green tea is easier than making chai or coffee and after trying this recipe green tea is going to be your favorite beverage.

Here’s how to make green tea at home:

Step 1: Take a little more than a cup of water in a pan and give it a boil.

Step 2: Once the water is boiling hot, transfer it to a cup and dip a tea bag in it or add 1 tbsp of green tea leaves if you don’t have the tea bags.

Step 3: Cover the cup with a lid and allow the water to absorb the nutrients from the tea leaves. Let it brew for 2-5 minutes.

Step 4: Once you have let it sit for a while, take out the tea bag or strain the tea leaves but don’t throw them away. You can make at least 4 cups of green tea with one tea bag, so save it for next time.

Step 5: Some might find this green tea a little bitter, so to make it a little flavor, you can squeeze half a lemon and add 1 tablespoon of honey to it.

Apart from being able to fight off certain diseases, green tea is an elixir for people on their weight-loss journey. Green tea is a low-calorie beverage as it doesn’t use any milk or sugar like other beverages also the green tea leaves have Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) which increases the metabolism and helps to burn fat faster.

What is green tea and what are its benefits?

Green tea is made from Camellia sinensis leaves which originated in China. Green tea is known to be extremely healthy as compared to other tea leaves because of the two main components unique to green tea which are catechins and theanine. A 2010 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that green tea catechins are beneficial to treat metabolic syndromes such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and even cardiovascular risk factors.

