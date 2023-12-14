Bridal Beauty Do's and Don'ts: Essential tips for a picture-perfect look

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bridal beauty Do's and Don'ts to follow.

The beautiful and joyous occasion of the year, the wedding season is here. Wedding day is one of the most important days in the life of any bride. It doesn't matter how much makeup you put up on your big day, but if your skin is not healthy and glowing from the inside then forcing your makeup artist to overuse the makeup products to hide your imperfections will not be very helpful. So, it is very important to follow a skincare routine for healthy and hydrated skin. Make sure to start your skincare routine two months before your wedding and do not use or include any new brand or product in your routine. If you are going to be a bride or bridesmaid read the do's & don'ts mentioned by Hemang Jain Director and Founder of The Love Co. for a picture-perfect look below.

Start with Cleansing

Cleansing your face with regular face wash is not enough, but double cleansing is something that can change your skincare game. Cleansing first with cleansing milk daily is very important as it can remove all the impurities and take out all the makeup residues from your skin leaving it hydrated & nourished. It is suitable for all skin types, and it provides a fragrant and comforting experience, evoking the charm of nature in your self-care moments. After this wash your face with a regular face cleanser of your choice. Also, avoid rubbing your skin while applying it as it may cause itchiness if you have sensitive skin.

Hydrate and Set the Tone

The base of every healthy skin is hydration, whether you have a type of skin which is oily, dry, or a combination of both, hydration is a step that is a must for every bride. So integrating a face toner into the bridal beauty journey is important. A skin toner is a cleanser or tonic that is used on the face to cleanse the skin and minimize the visibility of pores. It is specially designed to enrich your skincare routine and provides toned, cleansed, and soothed skin, making it a necessary base for creating that picture-perfect bridal look. There are a lot of toners in the market but don't go with anything without prior tests and trials, it might give you allergic reactions, instead choose a milder hydrating toner such as rosewater or toners with vitamin C.

Lock the Makeup with Gentleness

If you don't take care of your skin daily then your skin must be craving for a detan treatment and if you are new to maintaining a skincare routine then avoid any bleach-based treatments or creams and go for de tan cream with no bleach formula having ingredients that are more natural and suit your skin type. Include these detan creams in your skincare routine and use them once a week for a more even-toned look on your wedding day. Avoid experimenting with local de-tan cream in your skincare routine just before your wedding day as it might make your skin rough & dry and suck out all the natural moisture. It is always safe to stick to your regular product that suits your skin and revitalizes it.

Unlock the Radiance

Once you prep up your skin daily and follow all the steps you will notice changes in your skin texture ultimately giving you healthy skin for makeup. Your makeup artist must have all the things that will be for the special day. But most brides forget to make their body glow along with their face, don't forget to pay attention to your body parts which are ultimately going to be captured in your wedding pictures. You can include products like shimmer lotion which not only hydrates but leaves a shimmering effect on your body for a picture-perfect look. Such lotions can be used all over the body. You shouldn't forget focus areas such as collar bones, shoulders, hands, etc. Avoid using those body lotions that leave residue after using them and can not be quickly absorbed by the body.

