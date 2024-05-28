Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Aiming for glowing skin? Try these 5 beauty hacks with mango leftovers

Mangoes are everyone’s favourite fruit, especially during summer. Not only does it leave a sweet aftertaste but it also contains various nutrients such as vitamins and antioxidants which can transform your skin. There are various ways to benefit from mango leftovers, check out 5 beauty hacks and attain an unbeatable natural glow on your face this summer.

Apply the mango pulp

The easiest way to reap the maximum benefit of mango leftovers would be to use the pulp as a face mask and apply it all over your face. The antioxidants and vitamins present in the mango pulp can help reduce pores, clear blackheads and help reduce inflammation. Additionally, it helps to achieve plump and clear skin for the warm season.

Replace your face scrub with mango

Another popular method would be to use mango peels as a scrub to remove excess dirt on your skin. The vitamin C present in mango helps protect skin from damage from UV Rays and free radicals such as pollution in the environment. It also does not irritate the skin, preventing any possible breakouts for those with sensitive skin.

Mango paste as spot relief

An easy way to utilise mango leftovers would be to create a paste and apply it on spots. Take mango leftovers and put in a blender to create a thick mixture. Apply this mixture on your face as mango helps reduce dark spots and can balance patchy skin tone which may occur due to UV rays.

Mango as dead skin cell removal treatment

Mango is rich in alpha hydroxy acid which can smoothen the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Furthermore, mangoes are a great exfoliant and add a shine to your face and remove dullness.

Use mango as a natural moisturiser

High in antioxidants and phytochemicals, mangoes can protect the skin from free radical damage as the pulp is a good moisturising treatment. You can apply the pulp or gently rub the peels on your face for your skin to absorb its nutrients.

Turns out the only skincare ingredient you need this summer is lying in your kitchen! Try these beauty hacks and let your summer glow take over.

