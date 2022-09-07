21-year-old makeup artist Saman Tabrez Ansari spreads magic with her skills, check out transformation pics

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saman Tabrez Ansari spreads magic with her makeup skills.

Not all those who wander are lost is a particular phrase that has stood true for so many people across the world, not just because people have travelled across different places in their journeys and have dipped their hands into doing multiple things in their careers, but because they have gained massive experiences at every place they chose to go and implemented those experiences to up their game as professionals in their respective niches as versatile talents. Saman Tabrez Ansari can’t emphasize enough how essential it is for people to sometimes break the rules, create newer ones and take the path that looks less travelled, but the one that may take them towards their genius and desired success.

Who is Saman Tabrez Ansari? This 21-year-old, young girl is a proud founder and CEO of her brand 'Makeup by Saman Tabrez Ansari' in Mumbai, providing top-notch beauty services from hair styling, fashion makeup, bridal makeup, sider makeup, and so much more. Her HD makeup has garnered her massive name already, which has delivered beyond what was expected and thus has stunned clients in ways more than one. The 2000-born has always remained in love with everything makeup and cosmetics. This very soon in her career made her realize her true calling, and that’s how she dived deep into the industry to rise as one of the youngest top makeup artists in India, who is now also a successful content creator and influencer.

Saman Tabrez Ansari, with her makeup and styling skills, has transformed many brides. Have a look here-

Not just an exceptional makeup artist, Saman is a true creative talent, which can also be proved by the kind of momentum she has created in the world of music as an artist with her songs like Hopeless, AloneMe, and Energetic. Her compassionate soul motivated her to start her beauty academy as well, to help others pave their own path to success in the industry.

