Basic grooming tips and tools for men they can try at-home

Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out has completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has created a huge demand for easy-to-use grooming tools and do-it-yourself (DIY) styling products. Additionally, apart from the comfort and convenience factors, consumers prefer having more control over their style and overall looks. This has led to a massive uprise in the popularity of personal care and even skincare appliances.

Listed below are few basic grooming tips and tools for men can try at-home:

Beard Styling

Beard trimmer provides precision, easiness and a salon-like trim and style in few simple steps. To maintain a clean beard, it is important to use a product that gives facial hair neat and sharp cuts. Therefore, the use of trimmers that come with a set of clippers or multiple length settings allow precision for an even trim. The first thing before you shave is to decide the shape of your beard to suit your face. For instance, for rounder faces, keeping a fuller beard is recommended while for a slimmer look, sport a more streamlined and refined beard. Once you have shaved the beard into shape, apply beard oil to keep your beard soft, healthy, and moisturized.

Face Cleansing at home

In summers, due to the weather, one tends to sweat more than usual, often leading the growth of bacteria. When combined with dirt and dust that sticks to the sweat, your skin can end up in breakouts and pimples. To keep these at bay, wash your face twice a day using a face wash. Facial tools like a facial cleanser can also be used to remove skin impurities.

Hair Care

Now that you cannot go to salons and need to tend to your hair at home, starting with hair spa can be a good idea. To do so, oil your hair first and let it stay for 20 minutes. Then, take a towel and dip it in hot water. Now, wrap the towel around your hair so that the steam helps the oil penetration deeper inside your scalp. The next step is to wash your hair with a good quality shampoo and conditioner. Post this step, you can style your hair with a hair dryer.

Body Grooming

Keeping hair growth at bay helps to maintain body hygiene, especially during summers and when the weather is humid. A body groomer provides comfortable trimming of unwanted body hair. It gets rid of hair from various body areas such as chest, armpits and legs. Designed for comfortable trimming of hair, a body groomer is best to be used on longer hair. Since it takes time to groom yourself, you should look for a body groomer that you can easily hold for longer durations. Additionally, a good body groomer is ergonomically designed to allow easy handling and usage.

Nailcare

At least once a week, dedicate 5 minutes to clip your nails. Not only your fingernails, which are quite visible but also your toenails. While cutting your nails, do not ignore the hangnails and cuticles. Using a clipper is the best way for dry cuticles. Using a file, on the other hand, can give the nails a smooth texture. After buffing, use the shiner to make your nails look beautiful and healthy which lasts up to 2 weeks.