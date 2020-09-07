Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SKINBYNILLY 3 naturally ways to get rid of your face’s ugly pores at home

Having an oily skin is a common problem faced by many people. Be it summer’s heat or humidity you must be well aware of the woes of an oily skin. Such a skin tone is a root cause of a number of problems like open pores on your face. Open pores are in a way those little unattractive pits on the skin that look like an orange peel. They cannot just make your face look dull but aged and rough as well.

Such problems usually are caused by excessive production of sebum, which is your skin’s natural oil. However, apart from that, some major factors like stress, genetic issues and not taking proper care of your skin may also give rise to open pores. They may also cause complications like acne and blackheads.

How to tackle open pores?

There are many ways to tackle and get rid of the skin pores. The market is full of commercial products that claim to offer proper treatment. But, we recommend you to try a few natural remedies using your kitchen ingredients that are easily available at your home before you pick the chemical-based products.

Try aloe vera

Putting aloe vera gel on your face every day can give you a soft and smooth skin. It can also help in shrinking the pores, as well as cleaning and nourishing the skin by removing the oil and dirt from your skin.

You will need

• Aloe vera gel

How to

• Scoop out and apply fresh aloe vera gel on your face and massage for a few minutes.

• Let the aloe vera gel sit on your skin for almost 10 minutes.

• Rinse it off with cool water.

Apply egg whites

Egg white helps in tightening and toning the skin which helps shrink the enlarged pores. Applying egg masks o your face can be an excellent remedy for open pores which can also be used to treat acne.

You will need

• 1 egg white

• 2 tbsp oatmeal

• 2 tbsp lemon juice

How to

• Take the egg white and mix it with the oatmeal and lemon juice to make an even paste.

• Put the paste on your face and let it remain for 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off with cold water.

• Do this twice a week to get a smooth skin.

Opt for apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar cleanses your skin and also shrinks the skin pores. It is known to act as a toner, helps in tightening your skin and also reduces inflammation.

You will need

• 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp water

• Cotton ball

How to

• Mix some apple cider vinegar in water.

• Dip the cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on your face.

• Let it air dry.

• Use it as a skin toner every day.

