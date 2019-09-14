Saturday, September 14, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Use more than three types of woods to build your house

Keep in mind that wood of maximum three types of trees should be used in constructing the house.

September 14, 2019 7:25 IST
Vastu Tips: Use more than three types of woods to build your house

According to Vastu, building a house brings happiness and prosperity among the family members. Today we will tell you what kind of wood should be used to make windows and doors of the house.

During the construction of a building, wood is used to make doors, windows, shelves and furniture. In such a situation, according to Vastu, which wood is considered good for them, we will discuss today. As a matter of fact, wood for kayphal, rohini, sal and teak is considered superior for the manufacture of windows, doors and furniture. Apart from this, wood of Taal, Arjun, Sheesham, Ashok and Mahua can also be used. One should never use cremation, road and dev temple wood, termite wood, wood of trees that have fallen in the storm. At the same time, also keep in mind that wood of maximum three types of trees should be used in constructing the house. Following these tips, you will be blessed wit luck and happiness in your house.

 

 

