Vastu Tips: Proper supply of water at home ensures good flow of money

Acharya Indi Prakash has already talked about ways to avoid debt by practicing a few useful remedies. Today, in vastu shastra, he will tell you about the connection of water supply at home with a good flow of money. It is said that the right supply of water in the house or shop and the direction of the stairs are very helpful in getting rid of debts. Water should be supplied into the house or shop from the north direction. Having water supply in this direction helps in getting rid of debt quickly. Apart from water, the right direction of the stairs in the house or shop is also beneficial in getting rid of debt.

If the staircase of your house or shop is facing towards west direction or comes down from west direction, then the whole family may have to face debt. So the stairs in the house should not be towards west direction.

