Vastu Tips: Never construct bedroom in south-east direction of the house. Here’s why

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on the direction which is appropriate for the bedroom in the house. The correct direction of the bedroom plays an important role in maintaining harmony in the husband and wife’s relationship. You must have noticed that often there are disputes between the husband and wife even on trivial matters.

According to Vastu Shastra, one of the reasons for these petty fights can be the direction of the bedroom. Today, we will first talk about the south-east direction. The bedroom of the husband and wife should never be in the south-east direction. Having the bedroom in this direction can result in unnecessary quarrels between husband and wife, due to which there can be estrangement between the two. Both can be more focused in finding each other's flaws. Having a bedroom in an igneous angle also increases the maintenance cost without any reason. Therefore, the construction of the bedroom in south-east direction should be avoided.

