Vastu Tips: Keeping a three-legged frog in the office will bring prosperity. Here's how

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash will discuss Feng Shui Frog and how is it useful to make our Vastu good. This three-legged frog of Feng Shui has two legs in front and one foot in the back, as well as a coin in its mouth.

According to Feng Shui, it is called Jin Chan and in the English language, it is called Money Toad or Money Frog. The financial situation gets better by setting this frog near the vault. It also keeps the health of the people living in the house and cures diseases. If luck is not good then it helps to improve your luck also.

If you are into business, then you should place it in your office, which will protect your business. By doing this you will get full benefit of it and your item will become good. Apart from this, keep in mind that if you want to install more than one frog, then always install 3, 6 or 9 frogs and do not do more because doing so will not give benefit and keep them in such a way that any two frogs face one. Do not go towards the direction and never keep it on the ground and keep it at a little height from the ground.

