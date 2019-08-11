Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
Vastu Tips: Here's why you should never step on broom

In today's vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you why using an old or broken broom can be disastrous for you.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2019 9:18 IST
Representative News Image

Vastu tips on broom

After knowing where to place the broom in your house and the auspicious day to buy it, in today's segment of Vastu Shastra, get a few more tips related to broom. In the last episode, Acharya Indu Prakash informed you that new broom should be used on Saturday. He also stated that broom should always be purchased on Krishna Paksha, not on Shukla Paksha.

Earlier, we have informed you that one should not sweep the floor as per own convenience. Using broom after sunset brings negativity in the house. However,  if circumstances arise and you have to sweep after sunset, then put the dust in a dustbin placed inside the house.

In today's episode, know why it is considered inauspicious to use a broken broom in Vastu Shastra. Also, we will tell you why you should never step on broom. 

If you are using an old or broken broom, then replace it as soon as possible. Cleaning your house with a broken broom can invite negativity and problems. This can also cause a financial crisis. Meanwhile, you should never step on the broom because it is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi. Hence doing so signifies disrespecting the Goddess of Wealth.

Watch the video below:

