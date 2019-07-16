Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lunar Eclipse 2019: 5 most common myths that people believe in India during Chandra Grahan

Chandra Grahan holds a special significance in the Hindu calendar and Hindu tradition too. On July 16-17, 2019, the stargazers will witness the lunar eclipse, on Guru Purnima which comes after the duration of 149 years. According to Indian beliefs and superstitions, there are many myths which come hand-in-hand during every Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse. There are many myths circulating right from the very beginning about the impact of Chandra Grahan, what to do during Chandra Grahan, things a pregnant lady should not do during this time and a lot more. However, most of them are just myths and fail to be backed by scientific facts.

Listed below are some of the most common myths which we get to hear during the Chandra Grahan

Watching Chandra Grahan with naked eyes will harm your eyesight The myth says that watching the Lunar eclipse with naked eyes will impact eye health and eyesight. Yes, the impact of the rays might be strong during this time but that definitely can't turn someone blind. Also, there are various technologies like glasses, lenses and a lot more with the help of which one can watch the beautiful eclipse.

Pregnant Women must become motionless during the Chandra Grahan

Often the pregnant women are advised to stay at home, do nothing, touch nothing and just sit without any motion. It is believed that if a pregnant woman goes out it might impact the health of the child and result in deformity. However, it's all just a myth and possesses no scientific backup.

One must not eat during the eclipse

Most of our grandparents and parent’s advice us to prohibit the intake of any food item during the time of the eclipse. It is believed that eating and drinking during that time result in indigestion. However, this myth has no scientific backup and are all just for the saying. In fact, in many households, people throw the extra food and cook again after the eclipse.

Bathing right after the Chandra Grahan

Many people believe that bathing and washing hair right after the eclipse will wash off the impact of negative energy from their body. Thus, they follow the practice of taking a bath and washing their home as well. However, none of it is true. The impact of negative energy can't be washed off by bathing. Thus, it's just a myth.

A wound takes longer time to heal during the Chandra Grahan

Some people swear by the myth that if you get hurt or encounter any wound on your body during the eclipse, it will last for a lifetime and in fact, the bleeding will take place for a longer time. However, it's not at all true according to science. Chandra Grahan has nothing to do with how much you bleed. Thus, it's just a myth.

