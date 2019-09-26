Horoscope Today, September 26, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Know astrology prediction for Pisces, Leo, Aquarius

Image Source : PIXABY Horoscope Today September 26 2019 Bhavishyavani astrology prediction Pisces Leo Aquarius scorpio

Will you have a fruitful Thursday today? How will your day go today? Answers to all your queries are right here as Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on the astrology prediction for all zodiac signs. He also gives you astrology tips on how you can ensure to have a good day or cordial relationship with your spouse or family. So, read on and find out what September 26 has in store for you.

Aries

There are chances of some new changes in your life today. You can expect your business to flourish. You may make a will plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Relationships will be better. You may meet an old friend. Today, you will keep your focus towards your goal. You will move forward in life with the help of a friend. You will feel good in terms of health. Tip: Read Shiva Chalisa and your relationships with your loved ones will be strong.

Taurus

Today, you can think of investing in some new business. Today is a very good day for married people. Your success will be ensured. If there is anything that you have been wanting to tell to your spouse, it is advisable that you talk to him/her today. If you are preparing for medical competition, then you will soon get the fruits of your hard work. Business will increase and extra source of income will strengthen your bank balance. Tip: Donate jaggery in the temple and you find success in your work.

Gemini

Today, you will get good chances to make your life better. You may take a big decision regarding any household work. You will receive good news from the children. There will be peace and happiness in family life. Any complicated matter in the office will be solved today. You will get a chance to connect with new people related to business. Tip: Donate lentils in the temple and you will get good support from your loved ones.\

Cancer

You will be bursting with new ideas today. You may get a little upset at work today. It would be better to make an outline of your work at the beginning of the day. Spend time with children in the evening. This will make you feel relieved. You are likely to get a good deal for the property. Tip: Offer prayers to Lord Shiva and all your troubles will vanish.

Leo

Today, you should take financial matters wisely. The advice of spouse in any work will also be beneficial. You can benefit from new projects in business. Friends can help you at work. Do not share your family issues with colleagues in the office. Today, your children can become angry with you. You should try to give them a little time. Tip: Take blessings from your parents and all your relationships will improve.

Virgo

You will feel healthy today. You may go on a trip to a religious place with your spouse. The relationship will remain strong. The economic situation will also remain strong. Parents will be happy with your success in work. You will get better results in the field of education. Your hard work will be successful in growing the business. Tip: Offer rice and water to Shivling and your hard work will pay off.

Libra

You may have to travel for business today. Be polite when talking to someone today. If you are a builder, then you should invest wisely today. You will work on a new project today so it is advised that you have a work plan beforehand. In terms of health, you may feel a little tired. Tip: Donate a bottle of honey to the temple and your health will be better.

Scorpio

Your hard work will pay off today and you will be able to live up to the expectations of your family. You can get success in some important work today. Today, will be a great day for media people. Boss will praise you for your work You will have a good relationship with your loved ones and you can plan to hang out with them. Your thinking towards others will remain positive. Tip: Feed fish some flour tablets and your heart and mind will remain happy.

Sagittarius

Your business will increase today with the support of parents. Your financial position will remain strong. You will get a chance to do something entertaining at work. Today, children will be happy with you. You will go to play in the park with friends. The day is going to be favorable for commerce students. You will be happy at work. Tip: Feed a dog some bread and you will get financial gain.

Capricorn

Today you should avoid sharing work with others. Relationships with spouse will remain better. Elderly people should take care of their health. The day is going to be normal for MTech students. You must keep up your hard work. You should work very cautiously for any decision financially. Tip: Offer prayers to your Ishta Dev and, everything will go fine.

Aquarius

Today is a lucky day for you and, also you will gain money in business. Your financial side will remain strong. Today, you will meet someone who will benefit you a lot in business. Your relatives will fully support you. Conditions will be favorable for married life. Spouse will appreciate your feelings Will go to a friend's house in the evening. Tip: Pay respect to Mother Earth for positivity in life.

Pisces

Today your confidence will increase. Any unfinished work will be completed. There is a possibility of getting some new opportunities for enhancement in the field. The day is going to be good for geology students. Spending some time with family members will enhance the sweetness in relationships. There may be a new contract in the business. Your interest in religious activities will increase. Tip: Feed chapati cows and you will see some good changes in your life.