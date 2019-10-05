Image Source : PIXABY Horoscope Today, October 5, 2019: Know astrology prediction for zodiac signs Aries, Gemini to Pisces

If you are curious to know as to how your day will unfold today, then it is important to know about your astrology prediction. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to guide you on how you can make the most of your day and, also learn as to what the day has in store for you. Not all days can be good or fruitful. However, don't worry because Acharya Indu Prakash also gives astrology tips so that a good day ahead is ensured for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Family relationships will be stronger. Confidence in children will increase. Any responsible work can be found in the office. Partners will try to understand your feelings. Your image will be good. Medical students will get good results in studies. Feed jaggery to the cow on this day, happiness will come at home.

Taurus

Today, you will be full of luck. Bosses in the office will praise your work. Your journey with your spouse will be pleasant. Today is a good day for students. Today is the best day to join the new course. Offer perfume in the temple, the planned work will be completed.

Gemini

Today interest in artistic work will increase. It will be beneficial for you to consult the elders before working on a new project. You will try to improve the money situation. You are very likely to get success. Your health will also be fine. Use leafy vegetables and fruits in food. Offer sweet puri to Mother Durga, happiness and peace will remain in the house.

Cancer

Today, you may have to travel outside of work. Boss will be happy to see your confidence in the office. It would be beneficial to consult parents in a particular work. Today, you may have to lend money even if you do not want to. Put saffron tilak on your forehead, you will get success in work.

Leo

Today you can meet a close friend. A person who works with you can create problems today due to which dispute with them can increase. Today you should be a little cautious while talking to your partner. There is a possibility of dispute on any complex issue. Provide food to the needy, all your problems will be solved.

Virgo

Today is the best day to move forward. The obstacles that have been in your progress for many days will be removed today. Builders will get financial benefits. A new contract can also be made. Planning of any ongoing work will be completed today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. You can plan to go out somewhere. Offer ladoos to Lord Ganesha, you will get many opportunities to gain money.

Libra

You can plan to watch a new movie with your spouse. Today, you will do your office work with ease. The day will be normal for students. Do regular exercise to be healthy, it will be good for you. Offer sesame into the flowing water, your day will be better.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Increasing the business will greatly increase the wealth gain. People will congratulate you on the completion of any important work. You can go to your friend's house to meet an old friend. It will be helpful in solving your personal problems. Work wisely in business. Market fluctuations can have an impact. In the evening, light both sides of the frame, health will be better.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today, all your work will be completed easily. Today you can go to the market to buy household goods. Dinner can also be planned for a night out with family. Today your mind will be happy, you can do some new work. You can share your talk with your spouse. Offer prayers to Lord Ganesha your day will be auspicious.

Capricorn

Try to keep restraint in conversation today. Your pending will be completed today with the help of a friend. Today, you should avoid giving opinions on other's work. Speaking without thinking can spoil your work. If you are thinking of investing in the stock market, then consult the expert. Greet Sun God, relations with friends will be better.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Employees will get a golden opportunity today. Today will be a great day for students. Success in the work will definitely be achieved. You will get respect for social work. Stay away from eating spicy to keep your health fit. Take blessings by touching elder's feet, you will get luck.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today you can make up your mind to meet an old friend. It may be that the friend can talk on the phone. This will bring back your old memories. Today you can think of buying a new mobile phone so keep a credit card with you. Feed bread to a dog, your mind will be happy.