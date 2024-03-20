Lok Sabha Election 2024: Discontent brews in Karnataka BJP over ticket distribution after first list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with other party leaders.

The release of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has sparked discontent among state leaders, leading to speculation of potential defections to the Congress party. One prominent figure, former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa, known for his strong support for the RSS, has openly rebelled against the party.

What led to the discontent?

Eshwarappa's dissent intensified notably against former Chief Minister and BJP parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa, particularly after his son KE Kantesh was not included in the list of candidates announced by the party's high command a week ago. Karnataka, with its 28 Lok Sabha seats, remains a crucial battleground in the upcoming elections.

The BJP leader wanted a ticket for his son from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, but the party fielded the sitting MLA and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from there. Upset over the development, Eshwarappa announced that he would contest the elections from Shivamogga against Yediyurappa’s elder son BY Vijayendra as a mark of protest against ‘dynastic politics in Karnataka’.

'BJP is in bad shape in Karnataka'

In an interview to the news agency PTI, Eshwarappa alleged that the BJP is in bad shape in Karnataka. "People and the workers are in favour of the BJP but the system here is bad. What is our Narendra Modi ji saying? The Congress party is in the hands of one family. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi… the central Congress is being controlled by one family. Same situation in Karnataka. Karnataka’s BJP is in control of one family. We have to protest this," the 75-year-old leader said.

He even charged that those standing in favour of Hindutva are being sidelined, be it C T Ravi, Pratap Simha, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal or Sadananda Gowda. "Under any circumstances, I will have to fight the election, which I will do," Eshwarappa said.

Former CM Gowda hints at joining Congress

Former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda who was initially reluctant to contest the Lok Sabha elections, has suddenly expressed his strong desire to fight the polls. On Tuesday he even hinted that he might consider joining Congress and make his decision public in a press conference on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Karadi Sanganna shows his dissatisfaction

In Koppal, two-time BJP MLA Karadi Sanganna is upset over being denied a ticket. The party has decided to field Dr Basavaraj Kyavator. An angry Sanganna said he too is in touch with Congress leaders "but no decision has been taken yet". "I will not decide now. We have a meeting with our party leaders on Thursday. I will go with whatever our leaders will suggest whether to stay in the party or join Congress," Sanganna told reporters.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections

The 28 seats of Karnataka will go to polls for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 (second and third phase). The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference on March 16. The general elections will be held in seven phases across the country. Karnataka will vote in two phases.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the JDS. The saffron party will contest 25 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while its ally JDS will contest on the rest. Congress is contesting alone in the state. The BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka bagging 25 seats. An independent backed by the party had also won the election.

