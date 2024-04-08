Monday, April 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka: Police sieze Rs 5.6 crore unaccounted cash, 3kg gold, 103 kg silver from jeweller's house

The recovery of a huge amount of unaccounted cash is a major success for the police in view of ongoing election campaigns.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: April 08, 2024 10:51 IST
Huge amount of cash recovered in Karnataka
Karnataka Police on Sunday seized unaccounted cash of Rs 5.60 crore along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore from a house in Ballari, Karnataka. 

"The police seized Rs 5.60 crore in cash, 3 kg of gold, and 103 kg of silver jewellery with 68 silver bars. One person has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Further details awaited," the officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner’s house in Brucepet police station area, they said.

The owner has a jewellery store in Kambali Bazaar area. Unaccounted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 7 crore were recovered from the house, the sources said. An FIR has been registered in this regard, they said.

However, the officials did not link the massive recovery of cash and jewellery with the election. 

The voting to elect 28 Lok Sabha members in Karnataka will take place in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

