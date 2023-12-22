Karnataka: Government school students in Kolar forced to clean toilets, headmistress suspended

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Government school students in Kolar forced to clean toilets, headmistress suspended

Karnataka news: Close on the heels of an incident in Karnataka's Kolar city where school students were forced to clean the soakpit, another incident of pupils being allegedly asked to clean toilets at a government school has come to light.

In a viral video, some of the students were purportedly seen cleaning the toilet at Andrahalli in the city. Following the incident, parents of students expressed outrage and staged a protest outside the school campus demanding strict action against its administration.

Acting swiftly, the education department suspended the headmistress of the school, officials said.

DK Shivakumar on students forced to clean toilets in Kolar:

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told media that he has called a meeting to inquire about the incident and assured strict action in the matter.

“I have called for a meeting and will inquire about it and get the actual report. There was another similar incident in the past and we have taken legal action against it,” he said.

Noting that children should be raised properly and made strong, Shivakumar said there are arrangements to clean toilets in schools.

“We shouldn’t misuse the children. Earlier NSS, Seva Dal camps use to give training for kids to clean the garden, planting the saplings but we haven’t given anyone permission to rope in children for cleaning the toilets,” he pointed out.

Karnataka Minister condemns act:

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa condemned the incident and termed it shocking and deplorable. "There is no doubt that we will take the strictest action as per law.

Further, I will ensure that such incidents don't repeat and will ensure that all action is taken by our department,” he said.

Earlier this month, the principal and two staff members of a school in Kolar district were suspended over allegations that some students were made to clean the soak pit on its premises.

