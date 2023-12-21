Parliament security breach case: Bengaluru techie, an ex-Karnataka top cop's son, detained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patrolling after Parliament security breach

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has detained a software engineer named Sai Krishna from Vidyagiri, Karnataka and a 50-year-old unemployed man Atul Kulshetra from Orai Jalau district of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the Parliament security breach case. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Around the same time, two other — Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Sai Krishna is a resident of Bangalore and is the son of a retired police officer. Interestingly, he was also roommates with the arrested Manoranjan while studying engineering in Bangalore. According to Sai Krishna's family members, the Delhi Police and team left for Delhi late on Wednesday. Image Source : INDIA TVName plate outside Sai Krishna's house

Meanwhile, all six people arrested in connection with Parliament security breach case were confronted with one another for a corroboration of the sequence of the incident by the Special Cell on Wednesday, police sources said. All six have been kept at five different units of Delhi Police Special cell, where they have been interrogated by security agencies several times.On Wednesday, they were taken to the Counter Intelligence (CI) office of Special Cell and confronted with one another, sources said. Two of them — Neelam and Manoranjan — were already kept at CI office in New Friends Colony, while four others were brought from different ranges, sources said. The seven days of police custody of four accused - Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam, and Amol Shide – is ending on Thursday.

