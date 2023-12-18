Karnataka asks senior citizens to wear masks as COVID cases rise in neighbouring Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

As the new sub-variant of COVID-19 JN.1 was detected in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government on Monday (December 18) asked those above 60-years of age, having comorbidities, and other symptoms of cough, phlegm and fever to mandatorily wear face masks. Increased tests among those with such symptoms and suspected cases, and heightened surveillance in border districts are among the measures that the officials have been instructed to take up, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters.

He said that the situation is being monitored and ruled out a need for any restriction on the movement and gathering of people as of now.

When would government issue advisory?

The Minister said that the government would issue an advisory.

"There is no need for anyone to worry. We had held a meeting day-before-yesterday and our technical advisory committee headed by Dr (K) Ravi had met yesterday and there was discussion between our officials and experts regarding the measures to be taken," Rao said.

"Those above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities like issues related to heart, kidney among others, and those with cough, phlegm and fever should mandatorily wear masks. We are communicating this to the public. Also we have asked our hospitals and health centres to be prepared. There should be more surveillance in border districts like -- Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagara -- which share border with Kerala," he added.

On the basis of situation that pans out, the government would decided what further measures need to be taken, he said.

Government takes steps

Besides boosting surveillance at the border, the government has issued instructions to increase testing and those with symptoms and suspicious cases are being asked to compulsorily undergo testing.

"In a couple of days we will get to know if the infections are increasing or not. As we increase COVID tests, if more positive cases are recorded, we will decide on further measures that need to be taken. There is no need for imposing any curbs or restrictions now itself," Rao said.

When asked if there will be any restrictions on the Ayyappa pilgrims returning from Kerala, the Minister said that as of now there are no curbs on restriction on movement of people and gathering.

"We will not stop any such thing now, because such a situation -- where people should not move or gather -- is not there," he said.

"We will monitor the situation daily, in case we get any adverse information, we will say what needs to be done. For those above 60 years of age, those with comorbidities and respiratory issues, wearing masks is good. We will make it mandatory. Advisory will be issued by the government today,” the Minister added.

