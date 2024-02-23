WBPSC SI exam 2024 to be conducted on March 16, admit cards in first week of March

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WBPSC SI exam 2024 and admit card date announced

WBPSC SI exam 2024: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is all set to conduct the recruitment exams for sub-inspectors in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under the Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the aforesaid post can visit the official website and download the exam schedule from the official web portal, wbpsc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the commission will conduct the recruitment exam for sub-inspectors on March 16 and 17 in three shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11 am while the second shift exam will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and the third shift exam will be conducted between 3.30 pm and 5 pm.

When will WBPSC SI admit card be released?

As per the official schedule, the commission will upload the WBPSC SI admit card on March 2 on its website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

According to the notice, the candidates will be able to check the particular venue, date, and session on their admit cards. The commission will not entertain any of the candidates, who wish to make changes to the exam schedule, and center, once allotted.

How to download WBPSC SI admit card?

To download the WBPSC SI admit card, the candidates are required to follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website, wbpsc.gov.in

2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'WBPSC SI admit card' flashing on the portal's homepage

3. Now, enter your required login details generated at the time of registration and click on the 'submit' button

4. WBPSC SI admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download WBPSC SI admit card and save it for future reference

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit a total of 480 vacancies for Sub-Inspector Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, physical efficiency test, and document verification.