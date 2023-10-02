UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Registration for 3831 Junior Assistant and other posts closing tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 registration closing tomorrow, October 2

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will close the registration window for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and others tomorrow, October 3. Interested candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at the official website, upssc.gov.in.

A total of 3,831 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level -3 will be filled up through this recruitment process. The selection process includes a preliminary exam followed by the main exam. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The details about the exam and others will be shared in due course of the time. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 18 and 40 years can submit their applications. However, the age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved category candidates according to the government norms.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam, typing test, document verification and medical exam.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, '

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 online registration'

It will redirect you to the login window, register yourself and fill out the application form

Upload all required documents, and make the application fee

Download the confirmation page for future reference

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Registration Fee

Candidates applying for the above recruitment are required to pay Rs. 25 as a registration fee.

