JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023 Released on jkpsc.nic.in, raise objection by October 5

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023 download link activated

JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the answer keys for Assistant Engineer Exam 2023 on October 2. Candidates who have appeared for the JKPSC AE written exam can download their provisional answer keys through the official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC has conducted the Assistant Engineer written exam today, October 2, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Aspirants can challenge the provisional answer key between October 3 and October 5, 2023. Commission has instructed candidates to submit the grievances online within the stipulated timeline.

According to the official release, candidates have been advised to refer to Question Booklet (Series A) to match the corresponding question(s) in their respective Question Booklet Series and if any candidate feels that the key to any of the question(s) is/are wrong, he/she may represent on prescribed format/proforma annexed as Annexure-A along with the documentary proof/evidence (hard coples only) and fee of Rs 500 per question in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of COE (refundable In case of genuine/correct representation) to the Controller of Examinations, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, from Tuesday October 3, 2023 to October 5, 2023.

JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Candidates follow the steps provided below to access and download the JKPSC AE preliminary answer key.

Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in

Go to the 'What's New' section available on the homepage

Click on the JKPSC Assistant Engineer written exam answer key link

The JKPSC AE answer key will be displayed on the screen

Verify your responses and download the answer key PDF

Direct Link: JKPSC AE Answer Key 2023