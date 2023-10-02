SSC MTS Result 2023 soon at ssc.nic.in, How to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS Result 2023 soon at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon declare the result for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2023. The official website-- ssc.nic.in will host the SSC MTS result 2023. Aspirants can the tier-1 result by logging in through the roll number and password.

The tier-I examination for SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) has conducted from September 1 to 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The Commission has released the tentative answer key for SSC MTS exam on September 17 and allowed candidates to raise objection against it on September 20 (4 PM), by making a payment of Rs 100 per question.

SSC MTS exam 2023 is being held to fill a total of 1,198 vacancies of MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN under various Grade 'C' and 'D' posts in several departments and ministry of the Indian Government.

How to Download SSC MTS Result 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the SSC MTS Result 2023.