UPSSSC forest guard PET 2023 to be conducted on THIS date!

UPSSC forest guard PET 2023 schedule: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is all set to conduct the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) 2023 exam process. Recently, the commission uploaded the exam schedule for the Physical Eligibility Test on its website. As per the notice, the UPSSSC PET 2023 exams will be conducted from February 12 to 17 in the Lucknow district. A total of 701 vacancies for the post of Van Daroga (Forest Guard) will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates who have qualified to appear in the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) can download the exam schedule from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The official notice reads, 'candidates identified for the physical standard test are hereby informed that their physical standard test is proposed to be conducted in Lucknow district between February 12, 2024 and February 17, 2024'.

Admit Card Release Date

The commission will upload the UPSSSC forest guard PET 2023 admit cards one week prior to the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates. Once the admit cards are out, the direct link to the call letters will be available on the official website.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Physical Measurement Test (PMT) scheme

Candidates appearing for the Physical Measurement Test will be screened for Height, Chest, and Weight measurements. If a candidate fails to fulfill the laid down physical standard will be disqualified. Candidates can check the required details for Physical standards.

Female

Height - 150 CM (147 cm for SC)

Chest - NA

Weight - 45 KGs to 58 KGs

Male

Height - 168 CM (160 cm for SC, ST)

Chest - 84 (82 for SC,ST)

Weight - 45 KGs to 58 KGs

Candidates appearing in the said exam are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates on UPSSSC forest guard PET 2023.