UPSC IES, ISS Result 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in, download merit list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC IES, ISS Result 2023 declared

UPSC IES and ISS Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result for Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examinations 2023 today, August 24. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check the merit list available on the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The examinations were conducted in the month of June 2023.

The candidates who have qualified the IES/ISS written examination will now have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) toappear for the Interview/Personality Test. "The mark-sheet of candidates, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the declaration of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days,' reads an official statement.

How to check UPSC IES and ISS Result 2023

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in Go to the What's New section and click on the "Written Result (with name): Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023" link The UPSC IES and ISS Result 2023 will appear on the screen Sear your roll number in the PDF using the ctrl+f key Download the merit list and save it for future reference.

UPSC is conducting the recruitment process to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 posts are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 posts for the Indian Statistical Service.

Direct Link: UPSC Result 2023