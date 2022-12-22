UPSC CDS I 2023: Registration underway | check how to apply and all details

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC CDS I 2023: Registration for 341 posts underway | check how to apply and all details

UPSC CDS I 2023: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting application forms from young aspirants for UPSC CDS I 2023. The notification for UPSC CDS I 2023 Examination has been released by the commission on the official website. Interested candidates who want to appear for the Combined Defence Services examination can apply online. The registration process has begun on the official website- upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Interested candidates have to register first for appearing in the examination. Candidates are requested to read the official notification of the Union Public Service Commission first before applying. The Combined Defence Services exam will be held for various vacant posts.

Check the full schedule of the UPSC CDS I 2023 Examination:

Name of Examination Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 Date of Notification 21/12/2022 Date of Commencement of Examination 16/04/2023 Duration of Examination One Day Last Date for Receipt of Applications 10/01/2023 - 6:00 pm

Vacancy Details

Name of the Course Approximate No. of Vacancies Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 100 Posts Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala- Course 22 Posts Air Force Academy, Hyderabad 32 Posts Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 170 Posts Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 17 Posts

Candidates must check and read the notification for UPSC CDS I 2023 Examination to get information about the eligibility criteria., exam centres, application fee and more, Interested candidates must register and apply for the exam before the deadline i.e., January 10, 2023, till 6 PM.

How to register for UPSC CDS I 2023 Examination (as per the official website):

Candidates are required to apply Online using the link www.upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

