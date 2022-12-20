Follow us on Image Source : PTI CTET 2022: Exam dates on ctet.nic.in anytime now? check how to download admit card

CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the exam dates for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022. However, the board has not released any notification for the exam schedule. As per news reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can release the date sheet for CTET 2023 in January 2023. CBSE will also inform the candidates about the exam pattern, syllabus and other important details.

As of now, candidates must note that the registration process and the application correction window have been closed. The correction window was reopened between November 28, 2022, to December 03, 2022. The board will release the admit card of the registered candidates on the official website prior to the exam. Thus candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest developments. Once the hall ticket gets released, candidates are advised to download it at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush and site crash issues.

Candidates must download the admit card and take a printout for the future. You must carry your admit card with you to the exam centre. Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter in the exam hall. As per the latest trends, the CTET exam can be held in two shifts. Paper-1 is held in the first shift and the Paper-2 is conducted in the second shift. Note down your login credentials and keep them safe for the future.

The result is expected to announce in February 2023 after the successful completion of the CTET 2022 Exam. As per the notification released by the board, the CTET 2022 exam is expected to conduct between December 2022 to January 2023. The board will release the admit card a week prior to the exam dates. The exam schedule will mention every important detail like exam name, duration, shift, shift timing and etc. Candidates will be informed of their exam center through their admit card.

