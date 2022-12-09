CTET 2022: Date sheet likely to announce on this date | check latest update on admit card

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CTET 2022 Exam Date Sheet

CTET 2022: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2022 will be conducted soon. The date sheet for the CTET 2022 Exam has not been released yet. Candidates who applied for CTET 2022 must note that the exam dates and the admit card are likely to get released next year in January 2023. The registration and application correction window is closed now. The correction window was reopened between November 28, 2022, to December 03, 2022. Once, the exam date and the admit card gets released, candidates will be able to download them from the official website.

The exam date for CTET has not been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the notification released by the board, the CTET 2022 exam is expected to conduct between December 2022 to January 2023. The board will release the admit card a week prior to the exam dates. The exam schedule will mention every important detail like exam name, duration, shift, shift timing and etc. Candidates will be informed of their exam center through their admit card.

How to check and download the exam date sheet:

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE. Step 2. In the latest news section, check for CTET 2022 Exam Dates link. Step 3. Click on the link and a pdf file will be displayed. Step 4. Download the pdf file and take a printout for the same.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly to stay updated on the exam dates and admit cards. The result is expected to announce in February 2023 after the successful completion of the CTET 2022 Exam. As per the latest trend of CTET, the exam is conducted in two shifts. Paper-1 is held in the first shift and the Paper-2 is conducted in the second shift. Note down your login credentials and keep them safe for the future.

Also Read: SSC CHSL notification 2022: Check how to register at ssc.nic.in, eligibility and latest updates

Also Read: 'No proposal to conduct SSC exams only in Hindi' Govt to Rajya Sabha