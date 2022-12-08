SSC CHSL notification 2022: Check how to register at ssc.nic.in, eligibility and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SSC CHSL notification 2022 released, check how to register

SSC CHSL notification 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the notification for CHSL exam 2022. The notification for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination is available at ssc.nic.in. The registration process has been started, students can apply for the exam till January 04, 2022. As per the notification, the link for the correction window will be activated from January 9 till January 10.

Candidates who want to apply for the SSC CHSL exam can now apply on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). According to the notification released by the SSC, the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam will be held in February-March, 2023. The commission will release a notification for the Tier-2 examination later mentioning the exam dates.

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2022:

Step 1. Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in. Step 2. Click on the 'Apply' tab. Step 3. Then click on 'CHSL.' Step 4. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents. Step 5. After fee payment, submit the application form and take a printout.

SSC CHSL notification 2022 Vacancy

As per the notification released, the recruitment will be done for around 4500 posts. Candidates can apply for Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators posts through this notification.

Age Limit and Educational Qualification for SSC CHSL 2022

The age limit for the candidates applying for the exam should be between 18 to 27 as of January 01, 2022. Candidates applying for SSC CHSL 2022 must have passed class 12th from a recognized Board or University. For more information, candidates must check the notification availbale on the official website. The application fee for SSC CHSL is Rs100. But candidates of a certain category are excluded from paying the fee for the application. Candidates must read the notification before applying.

