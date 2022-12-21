Follow us on Image Source : PTI RRB Group D Result 2022 on Dec 24 or today? check latest updates and region-wise direct link, cut-off marks

RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) earlier informed the result date for RRB Group D 2022. As per the official notice released by the board, the result is expected to be declared on December 24, 2022. However, the board in its official notice said that the result will be declared on or before December 24, 2022. Candidates are in dilemma about the result announcement date. RRB has not issued any notification regarding the result to be announced today.

How to check RRB Group D result from the official website:

Step 1. Visit rrbcdg.gov.in or the region-wise official website. Step 2. On the official website of your zone, click on the link 'RRB Group D Result.' Step 3. Click on the link, a new page will get open. Step 4. Login using your credentials. Step 5. Check and download your result.

The RRB Group D 2022 Computer-Based Test was held on was held in multiple phases from August 17, 2022, to October 11, 2022. RRB in the official notice said, 'The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022.'

Check here region-wise official links:

RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Trivandrum/Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Furthermore, the notice read, 'The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. In this regard, separate notices will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites.'

