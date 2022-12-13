Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RRB Group D Result 2022 to release soon; check how to download, cut-off marks and other details

RRB Group D Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the result for the RRB Group D 2022 Exam soon. The result for over 1 crore candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the RRB. Once, the results get released, the candidates will be able to download them from the official website (region-wise). The region-wise cut-off marks will also be uploaded by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates looking for links to all RRB websites can check on indianrailways.gov.in.

A candidate will be considered qualified if he scores equal to or more than the minimum cut-off marks. The minimum cut-off marks are set by the RRB. A notification for the same was released a month ago. The minimum cut-off marks are different for the different categories. For UR, EWS, OBC and SC and ST, it is 40%, 40%, 30% and 30%.

How to check RRB Group D result from the official website:

Step 1. Visit indianrailways.gov.in or the region-wise official website. Step 2. On the official website of your zone, click on the link 'RRB Group D Result.' Step 3. Click on the link, a new page will get open. Step 4. Login using your credentials. Step 5. Check and download your result.

Candidates must check their results and take a printout for the future. It is advised that candidates must check the evaluation process on the notification to get a clear idea of the qualification criteria. Over 1 crore candidates are waiting for their RRB Group D 2022 Exam results. The result will be uploaded online. The answer key was released in October 2023. The candidates were asked to raise objections in the answer key.

The final result of the candidates will be based on the final answer key after carefully considering the objections raised by the candidates. As per news reports, RRB can release the result by the end of December.