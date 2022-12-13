Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card releasing on this date | check latest update

BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card: The Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the BPSC 67th Mains Exam in December 2022. it is expected that the admit card for the mains exam will be released soon. Recently, the commission invited application forms from the candidates who qualified for the prelims exam this year. The candidates who cleared the prelims exam were asked to fill up the application form by December 08, 2022, to proceed to the next stage. The Main Exam will be held from December 29, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

The administering body has not released the admit card for the BPSC 67th Mains Exam yet. But it is expected that the admit card for BPSC 67th Mains Exam will get released one week prior to the examination. As per the official notice, there are a total of 726 vacancies for which the exam will be conducted.

How to download the BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card:

Step 1. Go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Step 2. On the homepage, scroll down to the important notice section. Step 3. In this section, click on the link 'BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card.' Step 4. You will be directed to a new page. Step 5. Enter your asked login credentials. Step 6. Your Admit Card will get displayed in pdf format. Step 7. Check and download the admit card. Take a printout for the future.

Students must note that the admit card for BPSC 67th Mains Exam will be available online. Earlier, the result for BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 was released on November 17, 2022. Later, the additional result of BPSC 67th prelims 2022 was released on November 26, 2022. Now, students are waiting for the BPSC 67th Mains Admit Card 2022 to get released.

