RRB Group D Result date announced | know how to download and check latest updates

RRB Group D Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the result for RRB Group D Exam 2022. As per the official notice, the RRB will release the result on or before December 24, 2022. Candidates are eagerly waiting for the result to get released. Now, the recruitment board has finally unveiled the result date for the RRB Group D 2022.

The Railway Recruitment Board has released an official notice and informed that the result for RRB Group D will be out on or before December 24, 2022. The CBT for RRB Group D was held in multiple phases from August 17, 2022, to October 11, 2022. The official notice of the RRB reads, 'The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022.'

How to check RRB Group D result from the official website:

Step 1. Visit rrbcdg.gov.in or the region-wise official website. Step 2. On the official website of your zone, click on the link 'RRB Group D Result.' Step 3. Click on the link, a new page will get open. Step 4. Login using your credentials. Step 5. Check and download your result.

The Railway Recruitment Board has asked the candidates to be prepared for the next round. The qualified candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The official notice further reads 'The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. In this regard, separate notices will be published by respective RRCs on their official websites.'

RRB has asked the candidates to refer only to the official websites of RRBs/RRC for the latest development and not to get misled by unauthorized sources.

