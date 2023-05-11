UPSC Annual Calendar 2024 PDF out: Civil Services Prelims exam on May 26, check NDA, CDS & other exams dates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Annual Calendar 2024 PDF has been released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for various recruitment exams on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Annual Calendar 2024 PDF: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an annual calendar for various recruitment exams including Civil Services (CSE), Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS), National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (NDA & NA) and others. The complete exam calendar can be checked at upsc.gov.in.

According to the Annual exam calendar, the commission will conduct the Civil Service Prelims Exam and the Indian Forest Service Prelims exam on May 26, 2024. Candidates who are willing to appear in the CSE Prelims 2024 and IFS Prelims 2024 will be able to fill up application forms from May 14 to May 5, 2024.

Candidates can check step wise steps to download UPSC Exam Schedule 2024 online below.

UPSC Annual Calendar 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC Annual Calendar 2024' flashing on homepage

It will take you to the PDF

Now, check the exam dates and mark them in your calendars

Download UPSC Exam Annual Calendar 2024 and save it for future reference

Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS)-1, National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (NDA & NA)-1 is scheduled on same day, April 21 and the exam for CDS 2 and NDA & NA 2 2024 will be held on September 1. The online applications for CDS -1 and NDA -1 will start from December 20 to January 9 while the CDS 2 and NDA & NA 2 applications will be filled up between May 15 and June 4, 2024.

Candidates who are willing to appear in the IES/ISS exam will be able to submit applications between April 10 and 30. The exam will be held on June 21, 2024.

Candidates planning to appear in the UPSC Recruitment 2024 exam can check the complete annual calendar below.

https://www.upsc.gov.in/content/annual-calendar-2024-0

