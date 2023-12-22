UPPSC APS admit card 2023 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, exam on January 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPPSC APS admit card 2023 download link is available at uppsc.up.ac.in.

UPPSC APS admit card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Additional Private Secretary (APS). All those who applied for APS Exam 2023 can download the admit cards using their credentials on the login page at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC will conduct the APS 2023 exam on January 7 at various exam centres as per schedule. Candidates can check the exam schedule on their admit cards. The facility for downloading call letters will remain available till January 7. Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards in advance. This will help them avoid last-minute hassle. We have provided easy steps for candidates to download UPPSC APS admit card 2023.

UPPSC APS admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2023 -ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SECRETARY EXAM.-2023 (STAGE-01) flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new window

Candidates would required to enter their OTR Number and click on 'Proceed'

UPPSC APS admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save UPPSC APS admit card 2023 for future reference

This drive is recruiting 328 Additional Private Secretaries (APS) for the organization. The candidates will be shortlisted through a written test, Hindi shorthand and typewriting. They will also take a computer practical examination. Candidates can check the exam scheme below.

UPPSC APS exam pattern for written exam

The written exam will have three subjects: General Knowledge, Hindi Language, and Computer. There will be a total of 150 questions carrying 150 marks. The total duration of the exam will be three hours. The shortlisted candidates will be called for shorthand and typewriting.

Direct link to download call letters

Shorthand and Typewriting

In the Hindi Shorthand test, the candidate must type 80 words per minute for 5 minutes. Then the candidate has 60 minutes to transcribe. In the typewriting test, candidates must be able to type 25 words per minute in 5 minutes. Hindi shorthand will carry 75 marks and typing will carry 25 marks. Both exams will be of 1.5 hours.

The computer practical exam carries 50 marks. Students will have one hour to complete the paper.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is UPPSC APS Admit Card 2023 released?

Answer. Yes, UPPSC APS Admit Card 2023 is released.

2. What is the exam date for UPPSC APS recruitment exam?

Answer. UPPSC APS recruitment exam is scheduled for January 7.

3. How many vacancies will be recruited through UPPSC APS 2023 recruitment exam?

Answer. A total of 328 vacancies for the post of Additional Private Secretaries (APS) will be recruited.

4. What is the selection procedure for UPPSC APS 2023 recruitment exam?

Answer. The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test, Hindi shorthand and typewriting