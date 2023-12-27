UP Police Recruitment 2023-24: How to apply for 60,244 constable vacancies? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP Police Recruitment 2024 online application starts today, December 27.

UP Police Recruitment 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has made changes in the application procedure for recruiting constables in the reserve civil police office. Recently, the board has revised the age limit criteria for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. As per the latest notice, the board has provided three years of relaxation in the maximum age limit to all categories of candidates.

Earlier, male candidates had to be between 18 and 22 years old, born between July 02, 2001 and July 01, 2005. Female candidates had to be between 18 and 25 years old, born between July 02, 1998 and July 01, 2005.

The age limit procedure has changed. Now, male candidates aged 18 to 25 and female candidates aged 18 to 28 can apply for Constable posts. The registration procedure for the same has been started today, December 27. The last date for the submission procedure is January 18. Interested candidates can apply to these posts through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 60, 244 vacancies in the organisation. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the written test followed by PET, and PMT. Candidates can check all required information about the recruitment procedure below. This includes vacancy breakup, how to apply, application fee, and other details.

UP Police Recruitment 2023-24: Category-wise vacancy breakup

Unreserved: 24,102 posts

EWS: 6,024 posts

OBC: 16,264 posts

Scheduled Caste: 12,650 posts

Scheduled Tribe: 1,204 posts

UP Police Recruitment 2023-24: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'registration link' flashing on the homepage

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page

Step 4: Enter your all required information such as name, father's name etc

Step 5: Upload documents, make an application fee

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference

What are the documents required for submission of UP Police Recruitment 2023-24 application forms?

10th mark sheet

12th mark sheet

Aadhar card

Passport size picture

Date of birth certificate

Caste certificate

Physical Test to be conducted in 8 cities

The Recruitment Board has informed the companies about the rules and regulations for this recruitment. Earlier, it was informed that after the written exam, the physical test will take place in eight cities. These cities are Prayagraj, Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, and Varanasi.

Salary Package

Eligible candidates appointed to the post of constable will get a salary of Rs 21700 in the pay band - 5200-20200, grade pay 2000 in the new pay scale.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. For how many years has UP Board allowed relaxation for constable post-recruitment?

Answer. The board has relaxed the age limit for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 by three years.

2. Who is eligible to apply for UP Board Constable Recruitment 2023-24?

Answer. Candidates who have passed class 10th and 12th exams from a recognized board are eligible to apply.

3. What is the selection procedure for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023-24?

Answer. The candidate will be selected based on their performance in the written exam. After that, they will be called for Physical Standard Test and Document Verification. Then, they will take a Physical Efficiency Test.

4. What is the final fee for submitting the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023-24 application form?

Answer. The last date for submitting the online application form is January 16, 2024