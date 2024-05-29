UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Re-Exam: When will exam dates be announced?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Re-Exam dates soon

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the UP Police Recruitment 2024 re-exam dates soon. Candidates will be able to check the exam schedule on the official website of UPPRPB, once released.

UP Police constable re-exam expected date

Candidates who applied for the UP Police recruitment re-exam are eagerly waiting for the exam schedule. Earlier, the exam scheduled for February 17-18 faced a paper leak incident, which led to the cancellation of the exam. Following this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the exam would be rescheduled within six months. This announcement was made in February, and with June approaching, and now, students are eagerly waiting for the announcement. Therefore, it is expected that the UP police recruitment re-exam dates might be released by the end of June.

60,244 vacancies on offer

The UP Police recruitment is a significant opportunity, with 60,244 available vacancies. The high stakes are reflected in the massive turnout, with around 4.7 million candidates having participated in the exam. The need for vigilance and patience is paramount as candidates await the new date, hoping for a smooth and fair process this time around.

In response to the paper leak incident, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested the mastermind, Rajiv Nayan Mishra who hails from Prayagraj and was residing in Bhopal, behind the paper leak on April 2 from Greater Noida.

Board warns individuals against misinformation

The Uttar Pradesh Board cautioned individuals against the misinformation spreading on social media. In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, the board wrote, that a purported notification regarding the conduct of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 is circulating on social media, claiming the exam date as the 29th and 30th. The board advised candidates not to fall prey to any false information circulating on social media and to visit the official website or board's official social handle only for accurate and correct information.