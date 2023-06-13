TNUSRB SI recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 621 Sub Inspector Posts at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TNUSRB SI recruitment 2023 Notification for 621 vacancies

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2023, Tamil Nadu Sub Inspector Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Taluk, TSP, AR) 2023. Candidates who wish to become police inspectors can apply online at tnsurb.tn.gov.in latest by June 30, 2023.

To apply for the above posts, the candidates should have a degree in any discipline and physical standards given in the advertisement. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details about the recruitment process. A total of 750 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a written test, physical eligibility test (PET), certification verification, and viva voce.

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) -366 Posts Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) - 145 Posts Sub-Inspectors of Police (TSP) - 110 Posts

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission/Government in a 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses.

Age Limit

Backward Class (BC), Backward Class [Muslim] [BC (M)], Most Backward Class/DenotifiedCommunity - 32 years Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste [Arunthathiyar] [SC(A)], Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Transgenders - 35 years Destitute Widow - 37 years Ex-servicemen/Ex-personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (Discharged from service within 3 years from the date of notification). Serving Military personnel who are going to retire within one year from the last date of receipt of online application - 47 years Candidates applying for 20% departmental quota - 47 years

Direct link to apply online

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website - tnursrb.tn.gov.in Click on the 'online application' link given under 'Joint Recruitment of SIs of Police and Station Officers, Fire & Rescue Services Department – 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to create your login and proceed login with your credientials and fill up the application form carefully Upload documents, application fee and click on the submit button After submitting the TNUSRB SI 2023 application form, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

