Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
TNUSRB SI Notification 2023 OUT: Apply online for 621 vacancies from June 1 at tnusrb.tn.gov.in | Details Here

TNUSRB SI Recruitment Notification 2023 has been released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Check important dates, exam dates, exam pattern, salary, how to apply online.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2023 18:16 IST

Image Source : INDIA TV TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification released for 621 vacancies

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the various Sub Inspector posts in its various departments. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit their applications online from 1st June to 30 June 2023 at tnsurb.tn.gov.in. 

A total of 621 vacancies of Sub Inspector will be recruited through this recruitment process of which 366 are for Taluk, 145 are for Armed Reserve and 110 are for Tamil Nadu Special Police. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam, PET, Certification Verification, and Viva-voce. Candidates can check qualifications, salary, and other details below. 

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding the qualification of Graduation in any stream or its equivalent are eligible to apply.

Age Limit 

To apply for the above posts, the age of the candidate must be between 20 to 30 years. According to government regulations, candidates from the reserved category would have their age restrictions lifted. 

Salary - Rs.36,900 -1,16,600/- per month

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in from 1st June to 30 June 2023. 

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: Exam Fee 

  • General Candidates 500/-
  • Departmental Candidates (For both Open & Departmental Quota) 1000/-

TNUSRB SI 2023: Exam Pattern

Stage Open Quota Examination Departmental Quota Examination
Written Test

Part – I Tamil Eligibility Test - Objective type - 100 marks

 

Part – II [A] General knowledge [B ] Psychology

 

 

Part–II [ A] General knowledge [B ] Psychology, Law and Police Administration. Objective type - 85 marks
Certificate Verification and Physical Tests. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Endurance Test (ET) are qualifying in nature

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Maximum 15 marks

 

 Exempted from PMT and PET. The endurance Test (ET) is qualifying in nature.
Viva-Voce 10 marks 10 marks
Special Marks 5 marks (NCC/NSS/Sports) 5 marks (NCC/NSS/Sports)
Total 100 Marks 100 Marks

