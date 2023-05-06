TNUSRB SI Notification 2023 OUT: Apply online for 621 vacancies from June 1 at tnusrb.tn.gov.in | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification released for 621 vacancies

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released a notification for recruitment to the various Sub Inspector posts in its various departments. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit their applications online from 1st June to 30 June 2023 at tnsurb.tn.gov.in.

A total of 621 vacancies of Sub Inspector will be recruited through this recruitment process of which 366 are for Taluk, 145 are for Armed Reserve and 110 are for Tamil Nadu Special Police. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam, PET, Certification Verification, and Viva-voce. Candidates can check qualifications, salary, and other details below.

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding the qualification of Graduation in any stream or its equivalent are eligible to apply.

Age Limit

To apply for the above posts, the age of the candidate must be between 20 to 30 years. According to government regulations, candidates from the reserved category would have their age restrictions lifted.

Salary - Rs.36,900 -1,16,600/- per month

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications online at tnusrb.tn.gov.in from 1st June to 30 June 2023.

TNUSRB SI Notification 2023: Exam Fee

General Candidates 500/-

Departmental Candidates (For both Open & Departmental Quota) 1000/-

TNUSRB SI 2023: Exam Pattern

Stage Open Quota Examination Departmental Quota Examination Written Test Part – I Tamil Eligibility Test - Objective type - 100 marks Part – II [A] General knowledge [B ] Psychology Part–II [ A] General knowledge [B ] Psychology, Law and Police Administration. Objective type - 85 marks Certificate Verification and Physical Tests. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Endurance Test (ET) are qualifying in nature Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Maximum 15 marks Exempted from PMT and PET. The endurance Test (ET) is qualifying in nature. Viva-Voce 10 marks 10 marks Special Marks 5 marks (NCC/NSS/Sports) 5 marks (NCC/NSS/Sports) Total 100 Marks 100 Marks

ALSO READ | BPSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 64 SI, SDFSO Posts from tomorrow onwards at bpssc.bih.nic.in

ALSO READ | MP HSTET 2023 Notification Out at esb.mp.gov.in; 8720 Vacancies, Apply from May 18