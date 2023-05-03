BPSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 64 SI, SDFSO Posts from tomorrow onwards at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bpssc Recruitment 2023 Notification released for 64 vacancies.

BPSSC Recruitment 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for the post of Sub Inspectors, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, home department (Police). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications from tomorrow onwards, May 4. The last date for submission of applications is June 4, 2023.

A total of 64 vacancies will be recruited through this drive of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition and 53 are for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and all essential information that is required at the time of registration below.

BPSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a degree in any discipline can apply.

Age Limit - The candidate must be between the age group of 20 to 37 years as on January 1, 2023. There will be age relaxtion for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for more information.

BPSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test (prelims, and mains), PST/PET, and document verification.

BPSSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of BPSSC - bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the prohibition department section

Click on the notification link that reads 'BPSSC Recruitment 2023 online application'

It will redirect you to the registration form

Now, you need to fill up the application form with all details

After submission, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

BPSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS/Other State: 700/-

SC/ST: 400/-

Female Candidate (Bihar Domicile): 400/-

