Maharashtra Forest Department Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 2417 vacancies; Apply till June 30

Maharashtra Forest Department Recruitment 2023: Forest Department in Maharashtra has started registrations for recruitment to the post of Lekhpal / Accountant (Group C), Surveyor, Higher Grade Stenographer (Group B), Lower Grade Stenographer (Group B), Jr. Engineer Civil (Gr. B), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C).

Interested candidates can apply online for Maharashtra Forest Department Recruitment 2023 through the official website mahaforest.gov.in. The application process was started on June 10 and will end on June 30, 2023. Candidates who have passed Class 10th, 12th, Graduates and Postgraduates are eligible to apply for the recruitment process. Aspirants will be selected on the basis of written test and physical eligibility tests.

Maharashtra Forest Department Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Accountant - 129

Surveyor - 86

Forest Guard - 2,138

Stenographer(HG) - 13

Stenographer (LG) - 23

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 8

Senior Statistical Assistant (Group C) - 5

Junior Statistical Assistant (Group C) - 15

Maharashtra Forest Department Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at mahaforest.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment 2023' link

Step 3: Fill in the application form as instructed and upload necessary documents

Step 4:Review all entries and make payment of examination fee

Step 5: Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Maharashtra Forest Department Recruitment 2023 Notification