TN TRB Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam schedule postponed due to heavy rains, check new schedule

Image Source : PIXABAY TN TRB Graduate Teacher Exam Date 2023 rescheduled

TN TRB Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has revised the exam date for the direct recruitment exam for the post of Graduate Teachers/Block Resource Teacher Educators exam. According to the latest notice, the board has rescheduled the recruitment exam for February 4th due to heavy rain and flooding. The exam was originally scheduled for January 7th, 2024.

The board has decided to postpone the exam due to heavy rains and flooding in the state's southern districts. The decision was made after a request was made to the Chief Minister, who approved the postponement. The board cancelled the exam date to provide convenience for the applicants and employees in affected areas.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at www.trb.tn.gov.in for the latest updates and download their admit cards in advance to avoid last-minute hassle. This exam is being done to recruit 2,222 posts in the organisation under this recruitment drive. It is to be noted that the registration process began on October 25 and concluded on November 30.

How to download TN TRB Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023 exam admit card?

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, trb.tn.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Graduate Teachers/ BRTE admit card' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a new page

Enter your details and download the admit cards

Take a printout of the Graduate Teachers/ BRTE admit card for future reference

TN TRB Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023 Exam Schedule

TN TRB Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023 exam includes two papers - paper one and paper 2. Both papers will be conducted in OMR format and contain objective-type multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 will be on a compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, which will carry 50 marks while paper 2 involves a subject-specific test carrying 150 marks. The overall duration of the exam is three hours.

The selection of the candidates will be made based on the compulsory Tamil language eligibility test followed by the written test. After qualifying in both exams, candidates will undergo a document verification round.