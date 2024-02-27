SSC Selection Phase 12 Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 2,049 vacancies at ssc.gov.in, check eligibility

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC Selection Phase 12 Recruitment 2024 online application begins

SSC Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the various posts in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in. The last date for submission is March 18. Candidates can modify the application form between March 22 and 24.

A total of 2,049 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 255 posts are of Scheduled Caste, 124 are of scheduled tribe, 456 are of other backward castes, 1,028 vacancies are of unreserved categories, and 186 are of economically weaker sections. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test scheduled to be conducted between May 6 and 8. Prospective candidates can find detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application procedure, applicable fees, and other relevant details mentioned below.

Qualification:

Selection Post Matric Level - Class 10th passed

Intermediate Selection Post 12 - Class 12th passed

Selection Post Phase 12 Graduation Level- Bachelor's degree required

How to apply?

Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on 'apply online'

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Login to your account and fill out the application form

Upload the required documents, application fee, and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Fee payable - Rs. 100/-. Fees can be paid online only through payment modes namely BHIM UPI, Net-Banking, or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with BenchmarkDisabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment offer. The online application fee can be remitted by March 19, 2024.

Apply Online