TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Registration process begins at tspsc.gov.in, check application process, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 online application begins

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started the registration process for the posts of Group-I Services in the State of Telangana today, February 23. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The online application forms will remain available till February 23.

After the completion of the registration process, the commission will allow the candidates to modify their application forms. The facility to correct details in the application forms will remain available from March 23 to 27, till 5 PM.

Exam and admit card date

Along with the release of the notification, the commission has announced the tentative schedule for the exam. According to the notification, the preliminary exam for the Group-I Services post in Telangana will be tentatively conducted in May/June 2024. The exact date for the exam will be communicated in due course of time. The commission will upload the admit cards seven days before the Examination and up to 4 hours before the commencement of the Examination.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Deputy Collector [Civil Services (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Commercial Tax Officer, Regional Transport Officer, District Panchayat Officer, District Registrar, Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men), Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Assistant Excise Superintendent, Municipal Commissioner, District Social Welfare Officer/District Scheduled Caste Development Officer, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director, District Tribal Welfare Officer, District Employment Officer, Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II, Assistant Treasury Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer/Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School, Assistant Audit Officer, and Mandal Parishad Development Officer - Bachelor’s Degree of any recognized University.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be a minimum of 18 years for postcode numbers 01, 03, 05 to 08 & 10 to 18, for postcode numbers 02, 04 & 09, the minimum age limit is 21 years, for PC. No. 01, 03 to 06, 08 & 10 to 18 is 46 years, and PC. No. 02, 07 & 09 is 35 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in

Fill out the application form by providing basic information for OTR

The candidates while filling up the application, are advised to upload all required certificates

While filling out the OTR/application form, the applicant has to ensure that there are no mistakes in it.

After this process, remit the application fee through any of the four modes of payment online - Net banking, debit card, credit card and UPI

After the application fee process, Take a printout of the PDF application for future reference

Application Fee

Each candidate is required to pay Rs. 200/- towards the online application processing fee.

Exam Fee

Each candidate has to pay Rs. 120 towards the exam fee. Unemployed candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee and all government employees shall pay the prescribed exam fee.

Apply Online