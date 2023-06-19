Monday, June 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in; Download link

SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in; Download link

SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023: Aspirants can download admit card by using their registered ID number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth. Direct link is also provided here.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2023 9:40 IST
SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023, SSC Phase 11 Admit Card
Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023 released

SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card for Selection Phase Post XI Examination 2023. The Commission has issued the SSC Phase 11 admit card on its official website-- ssc.nic.in. Aspirants can download their hall ticket by using registered ID number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth.

The SSC Phase 11 examination is scheduled to be held between June 27 and June 30, 2023. Candidates must carry the hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre on the exam day. A total number of 5,369 posts for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & above level is to be filled through the SSC Selection Post XI Recruitment 2023.

How to Download SSC Phase 11 Admit Card?

Aspirants can download their SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

  • Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads, 'SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023'
  • Next, key in the required details and submit it
  • SSC Selection Phase Post XI Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of SSC Phase XI admit card for future reference.

ALSO READ | SSC CHSL 2023 Result: Final answer key, marks released at ssc.nic.in; Download link

ALSO READ | SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2023 out for NER, ER, CR, SR, NWR, NER, MPR, KKR and WR, Here's direct link

Candidates can also check their application status for SSC Selection Post 2023 Tier-1 exam for their region through the official website. The SSC Selection Post Admit Card and application status is hosted separately on the regional websites.

Direct Link: SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News