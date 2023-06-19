SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023 OUT at ssc.nic.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023 released

SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card for Selection Phase Post XI Examination 2023. The Commission has issued the SSC Phase 11 admit card on its official website-- ssc.nic.in. Aspirants can download their hall ticket by using registered ID number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth.

The SSC Phase 11 examination is scheduled to be held between June 27 and June 30, 2023. Candidates must carry the hard copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre on the exam day. A total number of 5,369 posts for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & above level is to be filled through the SSC Selection Post XI Recruitment 2023.

How to Download SSC Phase 11 Admit Card?

Aspirants can download their SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'SSC Phase 11 Admit Card 2023'

Next, key in the required details and submit it

SSC Selection Phase Post XI Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of SSC Phase XI admit card for future reference.

Candidates can also check their application status for SSC Selection Post 2023 Tier-1 exam for their region through the official website. The SSC Selection Post Admit Card and application status is hosted separately on the regional websites.

