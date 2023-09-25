SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 for Central region issued at ssc.nic.in, download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CPO Admit Card 2023 released

SSC CPO Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has issued the admit card for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2023 (Paper 1). Candidates can download teir hall ticket from the official website-- ssc.nic.in using their registration ID or roll number and date of birth.

SSC CPO admit card has been issued to those candidates who have opted their exam centres within Uttar Pradesh and Bihar State. Candidates must carry a hard copy of admit card along with a photo ID proof consisting clear photo of the candidates and their date of birth.

SSC CPO Exam Date 2023 (Paper 1)

The SSC CPO examination is scheduled to be held between October 3 and October 5, 2023. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format for a duration of 2 hours. The question paper will comprise of 200 multiple choice questions divided into four sections. The Commission has issued the SSC CPO SI admit card for MPR, SR, NWR and CR regions. Apart from downloading the admit card, candidates can also check their application status for various regions excluding NWR, WR, and CR regions.

How to Download SSC CPO Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download the SSC CPO paper 1 admit card by visiting the official regional website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc-cr.org. Find and click on the link to download admit card for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2023 (Paper 1). Read the instructions carefully and proceed to download the SSC CPO admit card.

Aspirants will have to enter their login credentials such as registration ID or roll number and date of birth to download the SSC CPO admit card 2023. Verify the details mentioned in the admit card PDF and take a print of the same to carry it on exam day.

Direct Link: SSC CPO Admit Card 2023