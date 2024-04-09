SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: Registration begins at ssc.gov.in, check vacancies, how to apply, fee, and more

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts through the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024. Candidates who are satisfying the eligibility norms can submit their application forms by May 7. The last date for making online fee payments is May 8.
According to the notification, approximately 3,712 tentative vacancies will be recruited for Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details before submitting their online application forms.
Eligibility Criteria
Educaitonal Qualification:
- For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO: 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.
- For LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO- Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent exam
Age Limit - The candidates should be between the age group of 18 and 27 years. There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms.
Pay Scale
- Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200)
- Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300)
- Data Entry Operator, Grade A: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
- Click on 'Apply'
- Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination.,2024'
- Click on 'Apply'
- Now, register yourself first before proceeding to the application form
- Fill out the application form by providing essential details
- Upload documents, pay application fee
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only)
- Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) - Exempted
Documents Required
- Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate
- Educational Qualification Certificate
- Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.
- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable
- Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.
- No Objection Certificate, in case already employed in Government/Government undertakings.
- A candidate who claims change in name after matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce, etc.
- Any other document specified in the Admission Certificate for DV