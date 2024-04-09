SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: Registration begins at ssc.gov.in, check vacancies, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : SSC SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 Registration begins

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts through the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024. Candidates who are satisfying the eligibility norms can submit their application forms by May 7. The last date for making online fee payments is May 8.

According to the notification, approximately 3,712 tentative vacancies will be recruited for Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details before submitting their online application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educaitonal Qualification:

For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO: 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

For LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO- Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent exam

Age Limit - The candidates should be between the age group of 18 and 27 years. There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms.

Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200)

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300)

Data Entry Operator, Grade A: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

How to apply?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on 'Apply'

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination.,2024'

Click on 'Apply'

Now, register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form by providing essential details

Upload documents, pay application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only)

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) - Exempted

Documents Required