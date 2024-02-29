SSC CHSL final results 2023 declared at ssc.nic.in, 1,211 qualified, check roll number wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CHSL final results 2023 declared

SSC CHSL final results 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination final results on its website. According to the results, a total of 1,211 candidates have been provisionally selected for the appointment. Candidates who took the exam can download their results using roll number, date of birth and other details on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The result of Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 was declared on September 27 wherein 17,495 candidates were shortlisted in List-I for LDC/JSA, 754 candidates in List-II for DEO (CAG & DCA) and 1,307 candidates in List-III for the post of DEO (other than CAG & DCA). Subsequently, the Additional result of Tier-I was declared on December 12 wherein 145 candidates [List I - LDC/JSA - 140 candidates; List II - DEO (CAG & DCA) - 01 candidate and List IIIDEO (other than CAG & DCA)- 04 candidates] were shortlisted for appearing in Tier-II.

The commission conducted the tier 2 exam on November 2 and January 10. Accordingly, 14,548 candidates shortlisted for the post of LDC /JSA /JPA appeared in the Typing Test of Tier-II and 1,679 candidates shortlisted for the post of DEOs appeared in DEST.

A total of 11,467 candidates who had submitted their preferences online were evaluated for the next stage of the selection process. The minimum qualifying percentage criteria for selection were: 30% marks for general candidates in tier 2, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for candidates belonging to other categories. Those candidates who met the minimum qualifying percentage criteria were declared successful in the selection process.

How to download SSC CHSL final results 2023?

Visit the official SSC new website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 - Declaration of Final Result'

It will redirect you to PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference

The official notice reads, 'Post declaration of final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities of the shortlisted candidates will be undertaken by the Allocated Departments. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department. Further, the Commission will not, in any circumstances, entertain any correspondences regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates.'